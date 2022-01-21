1 NYPD police officer dead, another injured in Harlem shooting

A 22-year-old NYPD police officer was killed and another was injured in a Harlem shooting on Friday night, the NYPD said. The officers were in critical condition, the department told FOX 5 NY.

"It is our city against the killers," Mayor Eric Adams said at a late night news conference. "This was an attack on the city of New York."

The officers were shot near West 135th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard. They were rushed to Harlem Hospital, which is just steps away from the shooting scene.

A 47-year-old suspect was also shot, police said. FOX 5 News reported that the suspect was killed in the confrontation.

A call had come in shortly after 5 p.m. of a mother needing help with her son. Three officers responded to the ground-floor apartment on 135th Street. Police say the call made no reference to weapons being involved.

They spoke to the mother in a front room, and then two officers went down a narrow hall to a back bedroom where the son was. They say he opened the door and started shooting.

The NYPD says the gun was reported stolen from Baltimore.

"It is time for us to save our city," Adams said.

Alvin Bragg, Manhattan's new district attorney, called the shootings a "horrible tragedy."

"I am deeply sorry for the families," he told Fox News Digital Friday evening. "The officers who serve and protect us risk their lives every day. Violence against police cannot be tolerated and shooters must be held accountable."

NYC POLICE OFFICERS SHOT

It is the third time in four days that an NYPD officer has faced gunfire on the job.

Two NYPD officers were shot and wounded earlier this week. In one incident, an officer was shot in the leg on Staten Island during a search in a suspected drug house.

A day earlier an NYPD officer was shot during a struggle with a teen in the Bronx.

And an off-duty cop who was sleeping in his car ahead of his next shift was shot in the head on Jan. 1.

