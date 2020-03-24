Coronavirus death toll rises to 11 in LA County, including 1 under age of 18

Public Health officials Tuesday announced four additional coronavirus deaths in Los Angeles County, including an individual under the age of 18.

“A devastating reminder that COVID-19 infects people of all ages,” Los Angeles County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer told reporters.

This brings LA County's COVID-19 death count up to 11.

"One individual was a youth under the age of 18, and two other individuals were between 50-70 years old," Public Health wrote in a press release.

One of the individuals between 50 and 70 had underlying health conditions and resided in West Adams, the other is from a location that is still under investigation.

Public Health said that the individual under the age of 18 resided in Lancaster, but did not specify whether the individual had underlying health conditions.

One of the new deaths was reported Monday by the city of Long Beach. A woman in her 50s died of complications to COVID-19. The patient had underlying health conditions.

“We’ve been dreading this day and were hoping it would never come,” said Mayor Robert Garcia. “We extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family, friends, and loved ones. We all mourn this incredible loss to our community.”

Ferrer also announced an additional 128 confirmed cases in the county, bringing the county's total to 662.

There were 256 new cases confirmed in the last 48 hours, Ferrer said.

“COVID-19 does not discriminate by age, race or income level, and what we are seeing in places like New York is indicative of what we should prepare to experience here, Ferrer said. "While Public Health is doing everything possible to mitigate the impact of this disease in our community, we can only flatten the curve if everyone takes social distancing seriously and adheres to all isolation and quarantine orders issued by our Health Officer.”

Out of the confirmed cases, 119 patients at one point during their battle with the virus required hospitalization, according to Public Health.

Officials with the county's department of mental health announced a 24/7 hotline for residents to call if they need someone to talk to during this unprecedented time. The number to call is 800-854-7771.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of the virus include fever, coughing and shortness of breath.

Public Health has issued the following guidance during this time of increased spread:

"If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days or until 72 hours after being fever free, whichever is longer. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick."