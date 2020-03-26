Coronavirus kills 385 people in NY; cases swell to 37,000

Another 100 people have died from COVID-19-related causes in New York, according to the governor.

The state's new death toll amid the global coronavirus pandemic is 385, up from 285, as of Thursday morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a midday news conference. He said that the longer someone has to be kept on a ventilator, the more likely that person will not recover. Some patients have been on a ventilator for 20 or more days.

New York now has 37,258 positive cases (that includes 6,400 new cases), Cuomo said, and 5,327 people were hospitalized; 1,290 are in intensive care and 1,517 have been discharged.

The governor said testing for the novel coronavirus continues to grow: 18,650 more people have been tested.

"Tough times forge character," Cuomo said, calling the response to the crisis a "marathon" and not a "sprint."

The governor said that more than 12,000 people volunteered in one day to provide medical services. More than 8,600 mental health professionals have volunteered to help, too.