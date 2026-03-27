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Man accused of stealing from Glendale Walmart over 70 times

By
Updated  March 27, 2026 4:33pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Man allegedly stole from AZ Walmart 70+ times

Man allegedly stole from AZ Walmart 70+ times

Glendale Police say they have arrested a man who they accuse of stealing from a Walmart in the city dozens of times.

The Brief

    • 49-year-old Harold Carlson is accused of stealing merchandise from a Walmart store in Glendale dozens of times.
    • Carlson was arrested on March 25.
    • Investigators say he allegedly put the barcode from a cup of noodles on merchandise that was priced at nearly $43.

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A suspected serial shoplifter was arrested in Glendale, with investigators accusing the man of stealing merchandise from the same Walmart store more than 70 times.

What we know:

An officer took 49-year-old Harold Carlson into custody on Wednesday, March 25. Carlson is facing dozens of retail theft charges. 

Dig deeper:

Investigators say Carlson was at a Walmart store near 55th Avenue and Northern. He allegedly put the barcode from a cup of noodles on a "G.I. Joe" action figure priced at nearly $43. Police say Carlson then rung up the toy at self-checkout, which showed the price of 64 cents.

An off-duty Glendale police officer working at the store stopped Carlson before he could leave. The officer says Carlson had two barcodes for noodle cups with double-sided tape in his pocket.

What's next:

Carlson is suspected of stealing more than $1,000 of merchandise from the store during a three-month period.

Area where the alleged incidents happened

The Source: Information for this article was gathered by FOX 10 staff members.

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