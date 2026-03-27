Man accused of stealing from Glendale Walmart over 70 times

The Brief 49-year-old Harold Carlson is accused of stealing merchandise from a Walmart store in Glendale dozens of times. Carlson was arrested on March 25. Investigators say he allegedly put the barcode from a cup of noodles on merchandise that was priced at nearly $43.



A suspected serial shoplifter was arrested in Glendale, with investigators accusing the man of stealing merchandise from the same Walmart store more than 70 times.

What we know:

An officer took 49-year-old Harold Carlson into custody on Wednesday, March 25. Carlson is facing dozens of retail theft charges.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say Carlson was at a Walmart store near 55th Avenue and Northern. He allegedly put the barcode from a cup of noodles on a "G.I. Joe" action figure priced at nearly $43. Police say Carlson then rung up the toy at self-checkout, which showed the price of 64 cents.

An off-duty Glendale police officer working at the store stopped Carlson before he could leave. The officer says Carlson had two barcodes for noodle cups with double-sided tape in his pocket.

What's next:

Carlson is suspected of stealing more than $1,000 of merchandise from the store during a three-month period.

Area where the alleged incidents happened