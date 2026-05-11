Crews battle wildfire near Wickenburg; former NFL player to serve prison time | Nightly Roundup

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Crews battle fast-moving Jones Fire near Wickenburg; Nancy Guthrie case reaches sobering milestone; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, May 11, 2026.

1. New wildfire in Arizona

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2. Sobering milestone for Nancy Guthrie case

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3. Gruesome crime in Phoenix

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4. New post for former AZ Senate candidate?

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5. Former NFL player to serve time behind bars

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