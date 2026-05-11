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Crews battle wildfire near Wickenburg; former NFL player to serve prison time | Nightly Roundup

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Published  May 11, 2026 6:43pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
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PHOENIX - Crews battle fast-moving Jones Fire near Wickenburg; Nancy Guthrie case reaches sobering milestone; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, May 11, 2026.

1. New wildfire in Arizona

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Jones Fire burning near Wickenburg shuts down U.S. 60; evacuation ordered
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Jones Fire burning near Wickenburg shuts down U.S. 60; evacuation ordered

The Jones Fire has burned an estimated 15 acres along both sides of the river bottom southeast of Wickenburg.

2. Sobering milestone for Nancy Guthrie case

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Nancy Guthrie: 100 days since Savannah Guthrie's mom went missing
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Nancy Guthrie: 100 days since Savannah Guthrie's mom went missing

Monday, May 11 marks 100 days since Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC "Today" host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared after authorities say she was taken from her home against her will.

3. Gruesome crime in Phoenix

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Man dismembered, remains found in closet, suitcase in 'brutal' Phoenix murder
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Man dismembered, remains found in closet, suitcase in 'brutal' Phoenix murder

Phoenix police arrested 32-year-old Christopher Ebanks for a "brutal" murder and partial dismemberment near 24th and Oak streets.

4. New post for former AZ Senate candidate?

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Kari Lake nominated by Trump to Jamaica ambassadorship
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Kari Lake nominated by Trump to Jamaica ambassadorship

The White House announced on May 11 that Kari Lake has been nominated as the U.S. ambassador to Jamaica. The Senate still needs to confirm the nomination via a vote.

5. Former NFL player to serve time behind bars

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DOJ: Former NFL player sentenced to 16 years for defrauding $200 million from Medicare and VA
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DOJ: Former NFL player sentenced to 16 years for defrauding $200 million from Medicare and VA

A former NFL player who was a member of the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for a years long scheme that bilked Medicare and the Department of Veterans Affairs out of $200 million.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 5/11/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 5/11/26

Monday reached a high of 108 in the Valley, and Tuesday is expected to be just as hot. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on when we can expect "cooler" weather to arrive in the state. 

Get the Full Forecast

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