Costume store in Mesa takes a financial hit during pandemic

We’re just days away from Halloween and with COVID-19 still on the forefront of many people's minds, some are changing their usual plans.

Angie Ott owns Fun Costumes in Mesa and says her sales are down 75% from previous Halloween seasons.

She's been in business for 30 years and never before has she experienced a season quite like this.

“At this same time last year, there was only about two to three masks left in the store. As you can see here, the shelves are still fully stocked," Ott said.

She says her make up counter is typically cleared out as well.

Advertisement

Because this year has been anything but spooktacular, some say they’re still trying to have a little fun and some aren't changing plans at all.

Ott says every year, Halloween is what keeps her Mesa business afloat, but if she has another year as scary as 2020, her doors may have to close.