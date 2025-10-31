Cottonwood man accused of murder in deadly shooting
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. - An arrest has been made after authorities say a man died after being shot near a Cottonwood intersection.
What we know:
The incident happened at around 3 p.m. on Oct. 29 near Del Rio Drive and State Route 260. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the area and found an injured man. The man was taken to a hospital where he died.
Investigators say the victim and another man, 53-year-old Henry Greer, parked their vehicles next to each other and got out. That's when Greer and his passenger allegedly got into a fight with the victim.
"During the confrontation, Greer produced a firearm and fired multiple shots, striking the victim twice," YCSO said.
Greer was arrested and is accused of first-degree murder.
What we don't know:
The victim wasn't identified. YCSO didn't say if Greer's passenger would face any charges.
What's next:
Detectives are investigating what led up to the deadly shooting.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call YCSO at 928-771-3260, or Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.
Map of where the shooting happened
The Source: The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office