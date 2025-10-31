Cottonwood man accused of murder in deadly shooting

The Brief Henry Greer, 53, allegedly shot a man on Oct. 29 near Del Rio Drive and State Route 260. The victim died at the hospital. Greer is accused of first-degree murder.



An arrest has been made after authorities say a man died after being shot near a Cottonwood intersection.

What we know:

The incident happened at around 3 p.m. on Oct. 29 near Del Rio Drive and State Route 260. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the area and found an injured man. The man was taken to a hospital where he died.

Investigators say the victim and another man, 53-year-old Henry Greer, parked their vehicles next to each other and got out. That's when Greer and his passenger allegedly got into a fight with the victim.

"During the confrontation, Greer produced a firearm and fired multiple shots, striking the victim twice," YCSO said.

Greer was arrested and is accused of first-degree murder.

What we don't know:

The victim wasn't identified. YCSO didn't say if Greer's passenger would face any charges.

What's next:

Detectives are investigating what led up to the deadly shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call YCSO at 928-771-3260, or Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.

Map of where the shooting happened