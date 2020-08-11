Expand / Collapse search
Cottonwood man who impersonated peace officer gets prison term

By Associated Press
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
PRESCOTT, Ariz. - A Cottonwood man has been sentenced to 1 ½ years in an Arizona prison after pleading guilty to two counts of impersonating a peace officer.

Prosecutors said 59-year-old David Michael Getzen called the Yavapai County jail last October claiming to be an FBI agent. 

In the call, Getzen said the detention facility needed to “surrender” two sheriff’s deputies, authorities said. 

Getzen also was accused of threatening to shoot two county Superior Court judges plus the sheriff and county attorney if the jail didn’t release the individuals. 

In another call, authorities said Getzen claimed he had a warrant for the arrest of a deputy county sheriff. 

Detectives identified Getzen as the caller and he was arrested the next day.