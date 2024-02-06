Expand / Collapse search
Toby Keith, country singer, dead at 62 after stomach cancer fight

By Landon Mion and FOX News
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 35 Orlando

Toby Keith dead at 62 following cancer fight

Country singer Toby Keith died Monday at the age of 62, his family wrote in a statement posted to his website and social media accounts early Tuesday.

"Toby Keith passed away peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family," the statement read.

"He fought his fight with grace and courage," it continued. "Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."

Keith revealed in June 2022 that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer.

"Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery," he said in a June 2022 post on X (formerly Twitter). So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover, and relax."

"I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait. -T."

The Oklahoma-based country music star was best known for his 1993 hit song, "Should've Been a Cowboy."

One of his most recent appearances was at the inaugural "People's Choice Country Music" awards in September 2023, where he was honored with the Country Icon award.

Toby Keith's top country songs

Country singer-songwriter Toby Keith was inducted into the Songwriter Hall of Fame in 2015, according to the organization's website.

He was recognized for several of his hit songs, including "Should’ve Been a Cowboy," "I Love This Bar," "As Good As I Once Was," "How Do You Like Me Now?!," "Who’s Your Daddy?," "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)," "Beer for My Horses" and "American Soldier," the website said.

Other songs he's known for include "Red Solo Cup" and "I wanna talk about me."

Keith is survived by his wife, Tricia, three children and four grandchildren. 