Country star Joe Diffie dead from coronavirus complications at age 61

Country star Joe Diffie has died at the age of 61 following a battle with coronavirus.

The news was confirmed in a statement from Diffie's reps obtained by Fox News.

"GRAMMY-winning country music legend Joe Diffie passed away today, Sunday, March 29, from complications of coronavirus (COVID-19)," read the statement. "His family respects their privacy at this time."

Diffie's rep offered a statement from Diffie on Friday, March 27, confirming his diagnosis with the virus.

“My family and I are asking for privacy at this time,” Diffie, 61, said in the statement.

The statement was also shared on his official Instagram account.

The post also contained a black-and-white photo of the singer, smiling.

"We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic," he added.

The Grand Ole Opry member and Grammy winner is known for his hits in the '90s including, “Honky Tonk Attitude,” “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox,” “John Deere Green,” “Third Rock From the Sun” and “Pickup Man."

The Associated Press and Fox News' Mariah Haas contributed to this report