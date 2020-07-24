Country Thunder postponed for 3rd time due to COVID-19

article

Officials have decided to postpone the Country Thunder music festival in Florence for a third time until October 14-17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Country Thunder was originally scheduled to take place on April 16-19 of last year. It was postponed until further notice after Governor Doug Ducey banned large gatherings due to COVID-19.

Officials announced it would be rescheduled for April 8-11 in 2021 before announcing the third postponement on Feb. 2.

The music festival's lineup is set to feature Luke Combs, Eric Church, Moran Wallen, and Dustin Lynch.

All tickets will be honored for the 2021 dates. Officials say ticket holders will receive more information via email on Tuesday.

Country Thunder 2021 ticket information

https://www.countrythunder.com/az-tickets