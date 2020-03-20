Country Thunder postponed amid coronavirus concerns

article

Country Thunder Music Festivals has decided to postpone the country music festival in Florence, Ariz. due to the coronavirus outbreak.

This comes after Governor Doug Ducey banned gatherings of over 50 people.

The music festival was originally slated to take place April 16-19, 2020.

We look forward to finalizing new dates and getting back to the desert later in the fall," says Country Thunder CEO, Troy Vollhoffer. "The fans in Arizona have been with us from day-one and we are incredibly grateful for their support as we work through the logistics of rescheduling."

Officials say all ticketing and camping options will be honored for the rescheduled dates.