Arizona Gov. Ducey activates National Guard amid coronavirus pandemic

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced Thursday afternoon that the state's National Guard has been activated due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement released by the Governor's Office, the National Guard is being activated to assist grocery stores and food banks with restocking shelves, due to heightened demand.

In addition, Gov. Ducey announced he has signed an Executive Order that halts all elective surgeries in the state, in order to free up medical resources and maintain the capacity for hospital and providers to continue offering vital services.

Gov. Ducey also announced that restaurants in Arizona counties with confirmed coronavirus cases can only provide take-out dining options, and that all bars in those counties will close. In addition, restaurants will be allowed to deliver alcoholic beverages with the purchase of food. Manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers can also buy back unopened products from restaurants, bars, and clubs.

Expiration dates for Arizona driver licenses are also delayed. Gov. Ducey said that ensures residents over the age of 65 will not need to visit the Motor Vehicle Division offices to renew their driver licenses during a public health emergency.

Currently, there are confirmed or presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Coconino, Graham, Maricopa, Navajo, Pima, and Pinal Counties.

Ducey had for days recommended that people avoid crowds but stopped short of a statewide mandate for businesses to close or people to stay home. Tempe — a nightlife hotspot — on Thursday joined cities including Phoenix, Tucson, Flagstaff and Sedona that have ordered bars and gyms to close while restaurants offer only takeout or drive-thru service.

Ducey’s delay in acting had echoes of his foot-dragging on closing schools. The second-term governor took that action last Sunday after school district officials across metro Phoenix had ignored his calls from the week before not to close schools to stop the spread of the virus.

“Maybe today is the day we can convince @dougducey to take action and enforce the new WH/CDC guidelines to keep Arizonans safe and save lives. Please help,” Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema wrote on Twitter Thursday morning.

She followed up minutes after Ducey’s announcement: “Turns out, Arizona — today IS the day!!” But she called for Ducey to go farther and expand the business closures statewide.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.