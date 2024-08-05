Couple accidentally books fraudulent listing for a pool; Glendale Police arrive with guns drawn

A Phoenix couple was in for a shock when the pool they booked on an app turned out to be a fraudulent listing.

The couple found out when Glendale Police arrived with their guns drawn saying they were trespassing.

The couple was trying to beat the heat with their eight-month-old pup, but that all changed when the owners saw video of strangers in their backyard.

"This would have been our seventh rental through Swimply. As we normally do, we went on the app, see what pools are available. We made a rental from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.," Vanessa Lighty said.

Fifteen to 20 minutes into their stay, Glendale Police showed up and handcuffed Lighty and her wife.

"They came in with flashlights, obviously it was 8 p.m., it was dark out. So they came in with their flashlights up and their guns drawn and told us to put our hands in the air," she said.

Vanessa's wife recorded the moment they were trying to explain to police that they reserved the pool on an app called Swimply.

"They actually went through my phone and got the reservation pulled up and confirmed this is the address, you did pay. The homeowners states, I guess they had spoken with them, that they had not made the listing," Lightly said.

What was supposed to be a fun and relaxing night enjoying the pool quickly turned frightening.

"I felt really hopeless. I didn't think they were going to hear us out," she said.

Glendale Police said the homeowners were alerted someone was in their backyard. The couple paid to use the pool through the app, but the posting was fraudulent.

"It was really, really scary to be honest, and I'm very traumatized by it. I would really like Swimply to stand up and do something about it."

Swimply told FOX 10 that when a fraudulent listing is flagged, it takes immediate action. Action may include providing affected guests with support, including refunds.

"Through further contact with Swimply, we got no assistance whatsoever. They are not willing to refund us, let alone speak with us about what account verification they do in order to make sure these are real postings," Lightly said.

On Aug. 5, Swimply gave an update saying, "Swimply has been in contact with the renters of the fraudulent listing and they were refunded in full."

The homeowner who was away at the time said they would not be pressing any charges.

"The individuals paid to use the pool through an app, but it was fraudulent, since it was not authorized by the actual homeowners. The people using the pool were free to leave and face absolutely no charges," Glendale Police said.