Couple accused in deadly desert stabbing; Pete Hegseth faces impeachment push | Nightly Roundup

From an impeachment push targeting the Defense Secretary to a chance for weekend rain, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Monday, November 9, 2026.

1. Couple accused of killing sex offender in northwestern Arizona

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2. Defense Secretary faces threat of removal from office

3. New details in shocking East Valley crime

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4. Trial date set for Charlie Kirk murder suspect

5. Another chance for rain?