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Couple accused in deadly desert stabbing; Pete Hegseth faces impeachment push | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published November 9, 2026 6:18 PM MST
Published November 9, 2026 6:18 PM MST

PHOENIX - From an impeachment push targeting the Defense Secretary to a chance for weekend rain, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Monday, November 9, 2026.

1. Couple accused of killing sex offender in northwestern Arizona

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Arizona couple accused in pre-planned desert stabbing death of registered sex offender
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Arizona couple accused in pre-planned desert stabbing death of registered sex offender

A couple faces first-degree homicide charges after a 29-year-old registered sex offender was found stabbed to death in the Arizona desert in an alleged pre-planned murder.

2. Defense Secretary faces threat of removal from office

3. New details in shocking East Valley crime

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"Our friend is killing us": 911 calls, bodycam show response to deadly Gilbert attack
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"Our friend is killing us": 911 calls, bodycam show response to deadly Gilbert attack

Newly released 911 audio and police body camera footage document a deadly gathering on a Gilbert property that left three people dead, including the suspect.

4. Trial date set for Charlie Kirk murder suspect

5. Another chance for rain? 

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Arizona weather forecast: Phoenix highs in the 80s all week before weekend rain chances
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Arizona weather forecast: Phoenix highs in the 80s all week before weekend rain chances

Phoenix temperatures will climb into the mid-80s through Thursday. A storm system, however, could bring rain later this week.

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