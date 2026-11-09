Couple accused in deadly desert stabbing; Pete Hegseth faces impeachment push | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From an impeachment push targeting the Defense Secretary to a chance for weekend rain, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Monday, November 9, 2026.
1. Couple accused of killing sex offender in northwestern Arizona
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A couple faces first-degree homicide charges after a 29-year-old registered sex offender was found stabbed to death in the Arizona desert in an alleged pre-planned murder.
2. Defense Secretary faces threat of removal from office
3. New details in shocking East Valley crime
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Newly released 911 audio and police body camera footage document a deadly gathering on a Gilbert property that left three people dead, including the suspect.
4. Trial date set for Charlie Kirk murder suspect
5. Another chance for rain?
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Phoenix temperatures will climb into the mid-80s through Thursday. A storm system, however, could bring rain later this week.