Court documents: Suspect in children's murder had meth addiction, smothered children to death

article

(WARNING: Due to the subject matter and graphic content concerning the alleged crime, discretion is advised.)

PHOENIX - FOX 10 has obtained court documents related to the murder of three children at a South Phoenix home Monday night.

According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, crews were called out at around 7:30 p.m. to an area near 24th Street and Southern Avenue.

According to Phoenix Police officials Tuesday, The mother, 22-year-old Rachel Henry, has admitted to killing the children, identified in court documents as a three-year-old boy, a one-year-old girl, and a seven-month-old girl.

Earlier on Tuesday, Phoenix Police identified the children as a three-year-old, a two-year-old, and a seven-month-old.

According to court documents released Tuesday evening, Henry relocated to Phoenix from Oklahoma, and has no job or other ties to the state. Officers were called to the scene after an unidentified woman called to report three kids who were found dead inside the home.

Advertisement

During police interview, a person, whose name was redacted in court documents, acknowledged that Henry had a methamphetamine addiction, and had been acting strange over the past several days.

Henry, police officials assert, admitted during an interview to smothering each of the victims, starting with the one-year-old girl.

Henry told police she was playing with the one-year-old and wrestled on top of her. Henry felt the one-year-old's breathing was obstructed, but continued to impede her breathing by placing her hand over the one-year-old's mouth.

The one-year-old, investigators claim, kicked as Henry smothered her, while the three-year-old boy yelled "no" at Henry to try to get her to stop. The three-year-old then punched Henry in an effort to help the one-year-old. The one-year-old eventually stopped kicking Henry, which is a sign to Henry that the girl has died.

Henry, police allege, later chased the three-year-old boy, but was interrupted when two people returned to the home.

Shortly after a person, whose name was redacted in court records, spent some time playing with the three-year-old, Henry reportedly took the boy into a back bedroom, where she changed his underpants. As she did so, Henry placed the boy on the bedroom floor, straddled him with one of her legs, and placed her hand over his nose and mouth.

Henry, police say, described singing to the boy as he scratched her chest and pinched her while she placed her hand over his nose and moth. Henry also used her weight on top of the three-year-old, straddling him, in order to smother him to death.

As for the seven-month-old, police claim that Henry fed her until she fell asleep, and sang her a song as she placed her hand over her face and impeded her breathing. Henry sang to the seven-month-old until she became unconscious and died.

Investigators claim placed all three children in a position on the living room couch, as if they were taking a nap.