Rachel Henry officially charged with 1st degree murder in connection with death of 3 children
A Grand Jury in Maricopa County has officially charged a woman in connection with the killing of three children.
Court documents reveal a number of police and child welfare encounters involving Rachel Henry
Multiple police reports and documents have documented the time Rachel Henry spent in Oklahoma, prior to her move to Phoenix.
Documents reveal previous run-ins with police, child welfare for mother accused of killing her 3 kids in South Phoenix
Court documents from Oklahoma reveal a number of encounters police had with Rachel Henry, a woman who police say admitted to killing her three kids by smothering them at their South Phoenix home. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.
Children’s aunt says she was home when they were suffocated
A Phoenix woman accused of suffocating her three young children never appeared to be a danger to them, according to an aunt who was in the house at the time of the killings.
Community comes together to support family of 3 kids who were smothered to death
A community is still reeling from the horrifying murders of two toddlers and a baby who were found dead inside a Phoenix home Monday.
Vigil held for children allegedly smothered and killed by mother in south Phoenix
A memorial for three children who were found dead in South Phoenix on Monday continues to grow, as chilling details from the case began to surface. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
Court documents: Suspect in children's murder had meth addiction, smothered children to death
FOX 10 has obtained court documents that revealed graphic details surrounding the murder of three children in South Phoenix Monday night.
Friends left shocked by woman's confession to murdering her 3 kids
Friends of a woman who confessed to killing her three children paint a rather different picture of Rachel henry. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.
Phoenix Police: Mother arrested after admitting to killing 3 children at home
Police say a woman has been arrested after she admitted to killing her three children at a South Phoenix home Monday night.