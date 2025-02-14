Expand / Collapse search

High school coach arrested; woman who killed her 3 kids to spend life in prison | Nightly Roundup

Updated  February 14, 2025 7:16pm MST
Nightly Roundup
PHOENIX - From a shocking discovery at an East Valley home to details surrounding the arrest of a high school coach in Mesa, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, February 14, 2025.

California man found dead 1,000 feet below Grand Canyon's South Rim

A 20-year-old man from California was found dead 1,000 feet below the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, National Park Service officials said.

Dobson High School football coach arrested

Richard Godsil is accused of furnishing harmful items to minors and aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation.

Police investigating murder-suicide at Chandler home

Chandler Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home. They are calling the case a murder-suicide.

H5N1 bird flu found in milk produced by dairy cattle: AZDA

Arizona agricultural officials say they now have the first detection of H5N1 avian influenza in milk produced by a dairy herd within the state.

Rachel Henry: Phoenix woman sentenced for killing her 3 kids

Rachel Henry pleaded guilty to premeditated first-degree murder in the January 2020 deaths of her children.

Arizona weather forecast: Rain in the Valley, snow in the High Country on Valentine's Day

A chance for rain on Valentine's Day in the Valley. We'll see a high of about 70 degrees.

