High school coach arrested; woman who killed her 3 kids to spend life in prison | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a shocking discovery at an East Valley home to details surrounding the arrest of a high school coach in Mesa, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, February 14, 2025.
1. Grisly discovery at the Grand Canyon's South Rim
A 20-year-old man from California was found dead 1,000 feet below the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, National Park Service officials said.
2. East Valley high school employee arrested
Richard Godsil is accused of furnishing harmful items to minors and aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation.
3. Death investigation underway in Chandler neighborhood
Chandler Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home. They are calling the case a murder-suicide.
4. Bird Flu virus found in milk produced by AZ dairy herd
Arizona agricultural officials say they now have the first detection of H5N1 avian influenza in milk produced by a dairy herd within the state.
5. Arizona woman who killed her children learns her fate
Rachel Henry pleaded guilty to premeditated first-degree murder in the January 2020 deaths of her children.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
A chance for rain on Valentine's Day in the Valley. We'll see a high of about 70 degrees.