Rachel Henry: Phoenix woman sentenced for killing her 3 kids

The Brief Rachel Henry received three consecutive life sentences on Feb. 14. Henry pleaded guilty to murder in the January 2020 deaths of her three young children. Henry admitted to smothering the children at her home near 24th Street and Southern Avenue.



A woman who admitted to killing her three children five years ago received three consecutive life sentences on Feb. 14.

Rachel Henry pleaded guilty to premeditated first-degree murder in the January 2020 deaths of her children.

The backstory:

The Phoenix Police said officers were sent to Henry's home near 24th Street and Southern Avenue after a woman called 911 saying three kids were dead.

The children were later identified as 3-year-old Zane Henry, 23-month-old Miraya Henry and 7-month-old Catalaya Rios.

Police said Henry admitted during an interview to smothering each of the victims, and placing them in a position on the living room couch as if they were taking a nap.

