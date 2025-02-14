Rachel Henry: Phoenix woman sentenced for killing her 3 kids
PHOENIX - A woman who admitted to killing her three children five years ago received three consecutive life sentences on Feb. 14.
Rachel Henry pleaded guilty to premeditated first-degree murder in the January 2020 deaths of her children.
The backstory:
The Phoenix Police said officers were sent to Henry's home near 24th Street and Southern Avenue after a woman called 911 saying three kids were dead.
The children were later identified as 3-year-old Zane Henry, 23-month-old Miraya Henry and 7-month-old Catalaya Rios.
Police said Henry admitted during an interview to smothering each of the victims, and placing them in a position on the living room couch as if they were taking a nap.