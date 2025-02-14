Expand / Collapse search
Rachel Henry: Phoenix woman sentenced for killing her 3 kids

Updated  February 14, 2025 9:37am MST
Rachel Henry case
The Brief

    • Rachel Henry received three consecutive life sentences on Feb. 14.
    • Henry pleaded guilty to murder in the January 2020 deaths of her three young children.
    • Henry admitted to smothering the children at her home near 24th Street and Southern Avenue.

PHOENIX - A woman who admitted to killing her three children five years ago received three consecutive life sentences on Feb. 14.

Rachel Henry pleaded guilty to premeditated first-degree murder in the January 2020 deaths of her children.

The backstory:

The Phoenix Police said officers were sent to Henry's home near 24th Street and Southern Avenue after a woman called 911 saying three kids were dead.

The children were later identified as 3-year-old Zane Henry, 23-month-old Miraya Henry and 7-month-old Catalaya Rios.

Police said Henry admitted during an interview to smothering each of the victims, and placing them in a position on the living room couch as if they were taking a nap.

Rachel Henry: Phoenix woman pleads guilty to suffocating children with pillows
Rachel Henry: Phoenix woman pleads guilty to suffocating children with pillows

Rachel Henry, a woman who was accused of smothering her three children back in 2020, has changed her plea in court.

  • Information for this story was gathered from previous FOX 10 reports.

