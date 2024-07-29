Man killed at construction site; Sand Stone Fire continues to burn | Nightly Roundup

Man died at AZ construction site | Nightly Roundup
PHOENIX - From a deadly incident at a Paradise Valley construction site to new video showing the moments Phoenix Police arrived at the scene of a murder involving children, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, July 29, 2024.
1. Man dead after construction site incident
A worker is dead following an incident at a construction site in Paradise Valley on Monday, the Phoenix Fire Department said.
2. New updates on Trump assassination attempt
"Kid learning [sic] around building we are in," an officer wrote in a text message, along with an image of Crooks. "I did see him with a range finder looking towards stage. FYI. If you wanna notify SS snipers to look out."
3. Man injured after crashing into train
A driver crashed into a train on Monday afternoon in Buckeye and had to be rushed to the hospital.
4. Latest on wildfires in Arizona
The southbound lanes of SR 87 near Payson are closed as the Sand Stone Fire has grown to nearly 13,000 acres.
5. Bodycam video released in Rachel Henry case
Phoenix Police have released new body camera video taken as officers investigated the deaths of three children. Their mother, Rachel Henry, is accused of the murders. (NOTE: Due to materials that some may find upsetting, discretion is advised)
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Warm and dry conditions kick off the week in the Valley on Monday.