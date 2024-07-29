Expand / Collapse search

Man killed at construction site; Sand Stone Fire continues to burn | Nightly Roundup

Published  July 29, 2024
From a deadly incident at a construction site in Paradise Valley to body camera video that was taken during the investigation into the deaths of three children, here's a look at some of our top stories.

PHOENIX - From a deadly incident at a Paradise Valley construction site to new video showing the moments Phoenix Police arrived at the scene of a murder involving children, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, July 29, 2024.

1. Man dead after construction site incident

Worker dead following incident at Paradise Valley construction site: Phoenix FD
Worker dead following incident at Paradise Valley construction site: Phoenix FD

A worker is dead following an incident at a construction site in Paradise Valley on Monday, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

2. New updates on Trump assassination attempt

Trump assassination attempt: Texts reveal officers were aware of Thomas Crooks 90 minutes before shooting
Trump assassination attempt: Texts reveal officers were aware of Thomas Crooks 90 minutes before shooting

"Kid learning [sic] around building we are in," an officer wrote in a text message, along with an image of Crooks. "I did see him with a range finder looking towards stage. FYI. If you wanna notify SS snipers to look out."

3. Man injured after crashing into train

Man hospitalized after crashing into Buckeye train
Man hospitalized after crashing into Buckeye train

A driver crashed into a train on Monday afternoon in Buckeye and had to be rushed to the hospital.

4. Latest on wildfires in Arizona

Sand Stone Fire shutters southbound lanes of SR 87 as flames spread
Sand Stone Fire shutters southbound lanes of SR 87 as flames spread

The southbound lanes of SR 87 near Payson are closed as the Sand Stone Fire has grown to nearly 13,000 acres.

5. Bodycam video released in Rachel Henry case

Rachel Henry case: Bodycam video shows what happened as officers arrived at murder scene
Rachel Henry case: Bodycam video shows what happened as officers arrived at murder scene

Phoenix Police have released new body camera video taken as officers investigated the deaths of three children. Their mother, Rachel Henry, is accused of the murders. (NOTE: Due to materials that some may find upsetting, discretion is advised)

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: Dry and warm conditions in Phoenix
Arizona weather forecast: Dry and warm conditions in Phoenix

Warm and dry conditions kick off the week in the Valley on Monday.