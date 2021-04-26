Court hearing held for home inspector accused of masturbating with Elmo doll on the job

A virtual court hearing was held Monday for a home inspector accused of sexually pleasuring himself with a "Tickle Me Elmo" doll while on the job.

The Oxford home seller identified the doll used in the alleged lewd act by 59-year-old Kevin VanLuven, facing charges of aggravated indecent exposure and malicious destruction of property.

The video of the alleged incident was played as the child's mother describes what she saw on her nanny cam during that home inspection.

"One of the inspectors had walked into our son's bedroom, and he began touching his genital area when he walked into the bedroom and I thought that was kind of odd," the homeowner said. "As I was watching he went over to my son's (unintelligible) where he kept his stuffed animals in. He grabbed my son's 'Tickle me Elmo' doll and then proceeded to take it to my son's closet and what looks like on the video, he unzipped his pants and began masturbating in my son's closet with his Tickle Me Elmo."

VanLuven's attorney argues that is not a case of indecent exposure because naked body parts weren't seen in the video. The judge gave both attorneys time to research other cases involving indecent exposure.