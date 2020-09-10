COVID-19 Inc. mask store opens at King of Prussia Mall

A new mask store is calling the King of Prussia Mall home, and it's got quite a name.

COVID-19 Inc. has set up shop in the Montgomery County mall, selling all types of masks and mask accessories.

The store sells masks for everyone with varying designs and styles. The price of their masks ranges from $5-$150 and are available for both kids and adults.

In addition to decorative accessories, the store also sells neck lanyards and fragrances for masks.

The store's owners say part of their mission is to make people feel more comfortable in their masks as they try and mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Advertisement

The store is located on the second floor of the mall, next to Sephora and across from Vineyard Vines.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!