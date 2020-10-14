COVID-19 outbreak reported at Chapman University

Chapman University is working to contain a COVID-19 outbreak among students on and off campus, school officials said.

The Orange County university reported Tuesday that 17 students living in dormitories are infected with COVID-19, as well as 19 living in off-campus housing near the school and one more in an unknown type of residence. No faculty or staff have been infected.

RELATED: Stay up to date on all coronavirus-related information

Chapman President Daniele C. Struppa sent a letter to students and educators about an outbreak this past weekend in one dorm.

"Over the weekend, Student Health Services worked closely with Office of Residence Life staff to manage an increase in cases in the K Residence Hall," Struppa wrote. "We currently have six active cases with that facility. Due to the quick work of our staff, the students diagnosed were quickly isolated and are getting the care they need."

The Orange County Health Care Agency defines an increase of that size as a "cluster," the university president said, which "mandates that all students living in the K (dorm) now be tested to further limit a possible spread."

Advertisement

Chapman's president said the "cases were caught early and we immediately implemented our rapid testing capability and contact tracing protocols."

Students infected must isolate for at least 10 days and be free of symptoms for three days before they can return to their apartment or campus activities. The students will also be restricted to virtual learning until they are cleared to return to class.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.