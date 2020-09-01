COVID-19 pandemic, high cost of living prompt some companies to move to Arizona

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has apparently given people an even bigger incentive to move to Arizona.

Nowadays, packed boxes and moving trucks are becoming a very common sight in the Grand Canyon State.

"It has been busy. It has been very, very busy," said Jennifer Villalobos with Muscular Moving Men and Storage.

Villalobos says usually starting now, their moves start to wind down, but not in 2020.

"Right now, we are seeing a nonstop September. We have so many moves booked," said Villalobos.

Villalobos says the company's clients are re-evaluating their living situation during the pandemic, and many are flocking to Arizona from out of state.

"We are seeing a lot of people from cities like New York, California that are over the city life and high rent and coming to State of Arizona," said Villalobos.

The top places are Scottsdale, North Scottsdale, and Chandler. It's not only residential moves, as companies are downsizing their workspace and moving locations as well.

"Long story short, it was because of the coronavirus pandemic," said Mehran Ebadolahi, CEO of TestMax, a Santa Monica-based tech company that creates LSAT and Bar exam prep materials on a mobile app.

TestMax officials chose Tempe as their new headquarters as a way to avoid the highly expensive and taxed areas of Los Angeles. Ebadolahi says Arizona provides more for opportunities for his employees.

"From someone that thought I would live and die in LA, it is sad to say I feel like there is better quality of life outside the state," said Ebadolahi.