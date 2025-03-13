Crash on Interstate 40 leaves 3 dead near Williams

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 5:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, White Mountains
11
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Kaibab Plateau
Wind Advisory
until THU 10:00 PM MST, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Parker Valley, Globe/Miami, Dripping Springs, Southeast Gila County, San Carlos, Mazatzal Mountains, Tonto Basin
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 5:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Northern Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Wind Advisory
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 6:00 PM MDT until FRI 6:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from THU 9:00 AM MDT until FRI 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Grand Canyon Country
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 2:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts

Crash on Interstate 40 leaves 3 dead near Williams

By
Published  March 13, 2025 7:45pm MST
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Arizona DPS photo

The Brief

    • Three people were killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer near Williams.
    • Interstate 40 was closed for the deadly crash.

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. - A multi-car crash involving tractor trailers left three people dead, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

What we know:

The crash happened around 3:25 p.m. on Interstate 40 near milepost 159. Both directions of Interstate 40 were closed for the clean-up and investigation. 

It was not clear if next of kin to the three victims had been notified.

Local perspective:

The closure is an added burden to a heavy snowfall that blanketed the northern region of Arizona.

Roadways on State Route 89A and Interstate 17 were also closed due to the snow.

Featured

Road closures scattered in Arizona high country due to severe snow storm, Snow Squall Warning issued
article

Road closures scattered in Arizona high country due to severe snow storm, Snow Squall Warning issued

Interstate 40 is closed in several spots and a Snow Squall Warning was issued for a strong winter storm in the high country and in the Valley.

Why you should care:

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and make sure they are prepared with extra clothes, battery chargers, food and water if they must take to the streets amid the snow.

For more information, travelers can visit the FOX Traffic Maps or find alerts on AZ511.com.

Arizona DPS photo of fatal crash

What we don't know:

We are waiting for more information on the identity of the victims.

Also, there is no estimated time of reopening for Interstate 40 or any of the other closed roads in the high country.

The Source

  • Information for this story was provided by Arizona DPS.

TrafficSevere WeatherNewsCrime and Public Safety