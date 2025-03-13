Crash on Interstate 40 leaves 3 dead near Williams

article

The Brief Three people were killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer near Williams. Interstate 40 was closed for the deadly crash.



A multi-car crash involving tractor trailers left three people dead, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

What we know:

The crash happened around 3:25 p.m. on Interstate 40 near milepost 159. Both directions of Interstate 40 were closed for the clean-up and investigation.

It was not clear if next of kin to the three victims had been notified.

Local perspective:

The closure is an added burden to a heavy snowfall that blanketed the northern region of Arizona.

Roadways on State Route 89A and Interstate 17 were also closed due to the snow.

Featured article

Why you should care:

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and make sure they are prepared with extra clothes, battery chargers, food and water if they must take to the streets amid the snow.

For more information, travelers can visit the FOX Traffic Maps or find alerts on AZ511.com.

Arizona DPS photo of fatal crash

What we don't know:

We are waiting for more information on the identity of the victims.

Also, there is no estimated time of reopening for Interstate 40 or any of the other closed roads in the high country.