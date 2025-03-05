Crash leaves 4 injured on Loop 202; Giraffe spotted in the streets of Detroit | Nightly Roundup

article
From a community mourning the death of a 14-year-old girl from the San Carlos Apache Tribe community, to a giraffe spotted roaming the streets of Detroit, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Crash on Loop 202 leaves 4 hospitalized
The crash, according to DPS, resulted in four people being taken to the hospital. Two of the four reportedly suffered serious to life-threatening injuries.
2. Giraffe spotted in Detroit causes a stir
A giraffe in the back of a truck turns out it was precisely what it looked like for a Metro Detroit driver.
3. Emily Pike: Vigil held for 14-year-old girl whose remains were found near Globe
The San Carlos Apache Tribe community, and beyond, is mourning the tragic death of 14-year-old Emily Pike. She went missing from Mesa and was found dead in Gila County weeks later.
4. Turo rental car confusion leads to tricky situation for tourists
A group of men visiting Arizona found themselves in a wild situation when they were pulled over for driving a rental car from the app Turo that was flagged as stolen.
5. Semi truck involved in a crash on Beeline Highway
The 3-vehicle crash, according to DPS officials, happened in the area of State Route 87 and Mesa Drive.