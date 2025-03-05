Expand / Collapse search

Crash leaves 4 injured on Loop 202; Giraffe spotted in the streets of Detroit | Nightly Roundup

Published  March 5, 2025 6:50pm MST
Nightly Roundup
From a community mourning the death of a 14-year-old girl from the San Carlos Apache Tribe community, to a giraffe spotted roaming the streets of Detroit, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Crash on Loop 202 leaves 4 hospitalized

4 hospitalized following Loop 202 crash: DPS
4 hospitalized following Loop 202 crash: DPS

The crash, according to DPS, resulted in four people being taken to the hospital. Two of the four reportedly suffered serious to life-threatening injuries.

2. Giraffe spotted in Detroit causes a stir

Giraffe in Detroit: Animal spotted in bed of pickup is 100% real
Giraffe in Detroit: Animal spotted in bed of pickup is 100% real

A giraffe in the back of a truck turns out it was precisely what it looked like for a Metro Detroit driver.

3. Emily Pike: Vigil held for 14-year-old girl whose remains were found near Globe

Emily Pike: Vigil held for Native American teen found dead in Gila County
Emily Pike: Vigil held for Native American teen found dead in Gila County

The San Carlos Apache Tribe community, and beyond, is mourning the tragic death of 14-year-old Emily Pike. She went missing from Mesa and was found dead in Gila County weeks later.

4. Turo rental car confusion leads to tricky situation for tourists

Turo rental car mix up leads to scary situation for 3 Arizona tourists
Turo rental car mix up leads to scary situation for 3 Arizona tourists

A group of men visiting Arizona found themselves in a wild situation when they were pulled over for driving a rental car from the app Turo that was flagged as stolen.

5. Semi truck involved in a crash on Beeline Highway

Deadly crash along Beeline Highway prompts investigation: DPS
Deadly crash along Beeline Highway prompts investigation: DPS

The 3-vehicle crash, according to DPS officials, happened in the area of State Route 87 and Mesa Drive.

