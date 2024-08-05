Crash at Phoenix intersection sends 4 people to the hospital

A two-car crash in Phoenix on Monday night sent four people to the hospital, the fire department said.

The crash happened at the intersection of 35th Avenue and Bell Road around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 5.

Two men are in critical condition and a man and woman are listed as stable.

Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller says one of the victims needed to be extricated from one of the cars involved.

There's no word on what caused this crash. The Phoenix Police Department is investigating.

