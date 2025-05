article

The Brief Interstate 17 was closed because of an injury crash near Camelback Road. The closure happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, May 23.



Interstate 17 was closed because of a crash near Camelback Avenue in Phoenix.

DPS says there were injuries in the crash that were being treated.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, May 23.

There is no estimated time for reopening.