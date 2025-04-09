Expand / Collapse search

Crash in Tempe leaves 2 in hospital, causes traffic light outage

By
Published  April 9, 2025 3:34pm MST
Tempe
FOX 10 Phoenix
Image 1 of 2

SkyFOX photo

The Brief

    • A two-car crash sent two people to a nearby hospital.
    • One car crashed into an electric box, which caused the lights at an intersection to go out.
    • One car crashed into a nearby apartment complex.

TEMPE - Two cars were involved in a crash that shut down traffic lights at an intersection in Tempe.

Local perspective:

The lights at the intersection of McClintock Drive and Guadalupe Road were knocked out when one of the two cars slammed into a power box that operated the street lights.

Watch FOX 10 Phoenix live:

One of the two cars also crashed into a nearby apartment building.

Big picture view:

The drivers of both cars were taken to a nearby hospital and police are conducting an investigation.

North bound traffic on McClintock Drive was being diverted at Del Mar Boulevard.

Map of where the crash happened:

The Source

  • Information for this story was provided by Tempe Police.

TempeTrafficNews