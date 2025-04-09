Crash in Tempe leaves 2 in hospital, causes traffic light outage

Image 1 of 2 ▼ SkyFOX photo

Two cars were involved in a crash that shut down traffic lights at an intersection in Tempe.

The lights at the intersection of McClintock Drive and Guadalupe Road were knocked out when one of the two cars slammed into a power box that operated the street lights.

One of the two cars also crashed into a nearby apartment building.

The drivers of both cars were taken to a nearby hospital and police are conducting an investigation.

North bound traffic on McClintock Drive was being diverted at Del Mar Boulevard.

