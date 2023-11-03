Crashes, vehicle fires reported on Phoenix area freeways

It's been a busy Friday morning for first responders as multiple crashes and vehicle fires have been reported along Valley freeways.

I-17/I10 Split

A semi-truck rolled over, blocking several lanes of traffic from southbound Interstate 17 to westbound Interstate 10. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened when the semi-driver braked to avoid rear-ending another vehicle and hit the median. The truck was carrying steel construction materials, which spilled onto the freeway. The semi-driver suffered minor injuries.

I-17 and Bell Road

Also on Interstate 17, a rollover crash involving several vehicles blocked all northbound lanes of traffic. Thankfully, only minor injuries were reported.

Loop 202 and Center Parkway

Two cars and a trailer caught fire on Nov. 3 along the eastbound lanes of the Red Mountain freeway near Tempe Town Lake. FOX 10 has reached out to DPS for more information.