Credit card scammer caught on camera trying to pick up fraud purchase from victim’s Montgomery Co. home: cops

Published 
Updated 5 hours ago
News
FOX 5 DC

WHITE OAK, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Authorities are searching for a woman they say made fraudulent credit card purchases online then tried to pick up one of the deliveries at the victim’s Montgomery County home.

Officers say it started on July 20 when the victim discovered about $2000 of fraudulent charges on their credit card. Investigators say one of the items purchased in the scam was delivered to the victim’s White Oak home on July 22.

The following day, police say a woman knocked on the victim’s door claiming to be a neighbor in search of a package that had been mistakenly delivered to the address.

Montgomery County Department of Police

The victim, aware of the fraudulent purchase, asked the woman for her name and phone number. Angered, the woman fled the home without the package and drove off in a black sedan.

Investigators have released two cell phone photos of the suspect taken by the victim before she fled. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 240-773-6830.