New legislation would ban minors from drag shows in Arizona
PHOENIX - A new legislative effort at the Arizona Capitol seeks to criminalize the exposure of minors to drag performances, proposing a Class 4 felony for violators.
What we know:
State Rep. Michael Way, R-Queen Creek, introduced House Bill 2589, which would make it illegal for children to view a drag show or be present in a building where such a performance is happening.
The bill defines "drag show performance" as an in-person show featuring stylized gender expressions that differ from a performer's biological sex.
The move marks the latest chapter in a multiyear battle over drag performances in the state. In 2023, Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed four similar bills, stating at the time that "intolerance has no place in Arizona."
Under the current proposal, a person would commit a felony by knowingly allowing a minor under their custody to view a performance or by performing a drag show in view of a minor.
What's next:
The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hear the legislation Wednesday, Feb. 4.