New legislation would ban minors from drag shows in Arizona

The Brief State Rep. Michael Way, R-Queen Creek, has introduced legislation that would make exposing a minor to a drag performance a Class 4 felony, a proposal that includes prohibiting children from being inside buildings where such shows are occurring. The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hear House Bill 2589 on Wednesday, marking the latest attempt by Republican lawmakers to restrict the performances following four similar vetoes by Gov. Katie Hobbs in 2023.



What we know:

State Rep. Michael Way, R-Queen Creek, introduced House Bill 2589, which would make it illegal for children to view a drag show or be present in a building where such a performance is happening.

The bill defines "drag show performance" as an in-person show featuring stylized gender expressions that differ from a performer's biological sex.

The move marks the latest chapter in a multiyear battle over drag performances in the state. In 2023, Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed four similar bills, stating at the time that "intolerance has no place in Arizona."

Under the current proposal, a person would commit a felony by knowingly allowing a minor under their custody to view a performance or by performing a drag show in view of a minor.

What's next:

The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hear the legislation Wednesday, Feb. 4.