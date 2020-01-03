Crews battle 1st alarm fire east of downtown Phoenix

Phoenix Fire Department crews are at the scene of a structure fire near 32nd St. and Jefferson.

"It’s unknown what started the fire but at this time I can tell you that they have cleared the building and there are no injuries to report at this time. There are several hazardous material placards on this building so a hazardous materials component has been initiated for this call as well," stated officials.

Authorities say the crews have control of the fire.

North and southbound 32nd Street between Washington Street and Air Lane are closed.

