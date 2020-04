article

Fire crews are battling a 50-acre fire in the Tonto National Forest Tuesday afternoon.

It's burning in the Hewitt Station area north of Highway 60.

Two fire engines and 3 air craft units are being used to put the fire out. More resources are being requested.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The forest spans over 3 million acres, making it the 5th largest forest in the U.S.