Crews battle separate fires in Phoenix

It's been a busy Sunday for firefighters, as crews in Phoenix have responded to multiple fires.

5 displaced after apartment fire

The first fire broke out at around 3 a.m. on May 21 near 15th Avenue and Bell Road.

When crews got to the scene, they found fire and smoke coming from the second floor of the building.

Four units were affected by the fire and five people were displaced.

No injuries were reported.

Area where the fire happened:

Dog dies in house fire

A second fire broke out Sunday at a home near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road.

When firefighters got to the home, they found flames coming from the entryway. Firefighters used a defensive strategy to fight the fire, due to the amount of smoke and heat coming from the home.

Four people were displaced, and a dog died in the fire.

Area where the fire happened: