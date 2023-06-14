Brush fire in Buckeye burns more than 50 acres

Crews are busy fighting a brush fire that has extended into Buckeye, Buckeye Valley, Tonopah and state land, according to the Arizona Fire & Medical Authority.

The fire near Johnson Road and Southern Avenue has burned around 50 to 60 acres of brush so far, and firefighters are working to prevent it from reaching any structures. It's extending in multiple directions, fire officials say.

It had sparked at 11 p.m. Tuesday night and had only burned around 7 acres Wednesday morning. However, wind speeds have increased throughout the day.

"Multiple brush trucks and an ambulance will remain on scene to support State Land until they are fully operational," officials said as the fight transitions to a state operation.

No injuries have been reported.

Where the fire started: