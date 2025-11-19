Crews gain control of north Phoenix house fire

The Brief A house fire broke out on Nov. 19 near 32nd Street and Sweetwater Avenue. The Phoenix Fire Department says the flames were contained to a single home. One person was displaced, but no injuries were reported.



Firefighters have gained control of a house fire that broke out on Wednesday morning in a north Phoenix neighborhood.

What we know:

The fire sparked at around 6 a.m. on Nov. 19 at a home near 32nd Street and Sweetwater Avenue.

The Phoenix Fire Department says when crews got to the scene, they found smoke and fire coming from the back of the home.

"Firefighters encountered excessive storage inside and outside the house making fire control difficult," Capt. DJ Lee said. "A ladder company was used to cut several ventilation holes in the roof to make visibility better in the interior. "

One person inside the home made it out safe before crews arrived.

What we don't know:

It's unknown how the fire started.

What's next:

Firefighters say they have the fire under control and will stay on the scene to clear the home and check for hot spots.

