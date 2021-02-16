Expand / Collapse search
Crews on scene of massive water main break in North Philadelphia

By FOX 29 staff
PHILADELPHIA - Crews are on the scene of a 48-inch water main break in North Philadelphia.

It happened near West Hunting Park and Wissahickon avenues around 6 p.m. Tuesday. SKYFOX flew over the scene that showed water flooding the streets and several vehicles submerged.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Tuesday night.

According to Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel, almost a dozen people had to be rescued by boat, including workers in a nearby U-Haul building.

No word on what caused the break at this time. There was a water main break at this exact same location on Sept. 12, 2015. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

