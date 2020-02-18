Crews respond to gas line rupture fire in Aliso Viejo

A natural gas line ruptured in Aliso Viejo Tuesday evening near a strip mall and caught fire, prompting fire crews to let the flames burn while the gas company worked to shut it off.

Fire crews responded to the 22000 block of Pacific Park Drive and Aliso Viejo Parkway, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The fire broke out about 4:30 p.m., according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Paul Holaday.

Authorities evacuated a neighboring gas station and strip mall, Holaday said.

No injuries have been reported.

A construction crew accidentally ruptured the gas line, Holaday said

