Several crews battling massive fire at junkyard in Bucks County

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
11:10AM
Pennsylvania
FOX 29 Philadelphia
vlcsnap-2022-06-30-14h00m19s936 article

Junkyard fire in Bucks County

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. - A huge fire burning at a junkyard in Bucks County has prompted a response from emergency crews Thursday afternoon.

The fire reportedly erupted at Mazza Iron & Steel on Middle and Solar Drive. Several crews are on scene attempting to get the fire under control.

SkyFOX was live at the scene as heavy smoke and flames filled the sky.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.