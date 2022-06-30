Several crews battling massive fire at junkyard in Bucks County
article
FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. - A huge fire burning at a junkyard in Bucks County has prompted a response from emergency crews Thursday afternoon.
The fire reportedly erupted at Mazza Iron & Steel on Middle and Solar Drive. Several crews are on scene attempting to get the fire under control.
SkyFOX was live at the scene as heavy smoke and flames filled the sky.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.