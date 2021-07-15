Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 5:06 PM MST until THU 9:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
6
Flood Advisory
from THU 5:24 PM MST until THU 8:30 PM MST, Graham County
Flood Advisory
from THU 6:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from THU 6:55 PM MST until THU 10:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

7 deputies, 2 inmates hurt after fight at a LA County detention center

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
ad1dad3a-snapshot-84.jpg article

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A fight at a Los Angeles County detention center left several deputies and two inmates hurt Thursday afternoon.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a deputy was assaulted by an inmate during a security check at the Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic a little after 3 p.m.

Multiple inmates in the dorms got involved in the attack, prompting LASD to call for more deputies. LASD said multiple verbal commands were used before deputies used pepper spray, exposing the chemical to more than 20 inmates.

The violent incident left seven deputies, one custody assistant and two inmates hurt. 

Six deputies, the one custody assistant and the two inmates were all taken to the hospital. All the injuries are believed to not be life-threatening, LASD said.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

6745af96-snapshot (88)

The brawl prompted a lockdown at the detention center.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.


 