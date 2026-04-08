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Criticism mounts against Phoenix Police officer; Arrest made in AZ highway shooting | Nightly Roundup

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Published  April 8, 2026 6:49pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
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PHOENIX - Iran war ceasefire's impact on gas prices; Phoenix City Councilmember slams police officer's off-duty conduct; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

1. Relief from high gas prices may take time, some say

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Gas price relief may take time despite oil falling, experts say
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Gas price relief may take time despite oil falling, experts say

While relief at the pump may take several days, prices are still above pre-war averages following the ceasefire announcement regarding the conflict in Iran.

2. Mounting criticism against Phoenix Police officer's off-duty conduct

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Phoenix City Councilwoman slams officer's conduct at student-led ICE protest
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Phoenix City Councilwoman slams officer's conduct at student-led ICE protest

"Why do we have this grown [expletive] man inserting himself inside a high school protest to cause fear?" said one Phoenix City Councilwoman, amid controversy over an off-duty police sergeant's conduct during an anti-ICE protest.

3. Latest on Nancy Guthrie

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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 67 latest updates
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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 67 latest updates

Wednesday marks Day 67 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie. Nancy disappeared from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1, and authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will.

4. Arrest made in Arizona highway shooting

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Man accused of shooting woman on State Route 88 in Apache Junction
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Man accused of shooting woman on State Route 88 in Apache Junction

Donald Roy, 64, is accused of shooting another driver in the head on State Route 88 in Apache Junction last month.

5. From Fox 10 Talks: Expert explains dangers of ‘looksmaxxing’ trends

Aesthetic Nurse explains the dangers of viral "looksmaxxing" trends | FOX 10 Talks

Aesthetic Nurse explains the dangers of viral "looksmaxxing" trends | FOX 10 Talks

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 4/8/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 4/8/26

The warm trend will continue for the remainder of the workweek before moisture moving in this weekend brings cooler weather. FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has more on when we can expect rain in the Valley. 

Get the Full Forecast

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