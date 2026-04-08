Criticism mounts against Phoenix Police officer; Arrest made in AZ highway shooting | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - Iran war ceasefire's impact on gas prices; Phoenix City Councilmember slams police officer's off-duty conduct; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, April 8, 2026.
1. Relief from high gas prices may take time, some say
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While relief at the pump may take several days, prices are still above pre-war averages following the ceasefire announcement regarding the conflict in Iran.
2. Mounting criticism against Phoenix Police officer's off-duty conduct
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"Why do we have this grown [expletive] man inserting himself inside a high school protest to cause fear?" said one Phoenix City Councilwoman, amid controversy over an off-duty police sergeant's conduct during an anti-ICE protest.
3. Latest on Nancy Guthrie
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Wednesday marks Day 67 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie. Nancy disappeared from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1, and authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will.
4. Arrest made in Arizona highway shooting
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Donald Roy, 64, is accused of shooting another driver in the head on State Route 88 in Apache Junction last month.
5. From Fox 10 Talks: Expert explains dangers of ‘looksmaxxing’ trends
A look at your weather for tomorrow
The warm trend will continue for the remainder of the workweek before moisture moving in this weekend brings cooler weather. FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has more on when we can expect rain in the Valley.
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