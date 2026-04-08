New Arizona law prevents sex offenders from hiding behind new identities

The Brief Governor Hobbs signed a law requiring sex offenders to disclose their status during name-change petitions to prevent them from hiding their histories. The legislation, which passed unanimously in both the state House and Senate, mandates that both prior and new names remain on the registry. Phoenix City Hall is hosting the "What Were You Wearing?" exhibit through April 24 to challenge victim-blaming culture and increase assault awareness.



A new law is now in effect to stop sex offenders from slipping through the cracks.

What we know:

Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a new law boosting legal transparency by tightening name-change rules for sex offenders on April 7, after it passed unanimously in both the state House and Senate.

Those trying to change their name must now disclose their status, and victims will be kept informed throughout the process in eligible cases— a move state representatives said will help keep the community safer. The law closes a loophole by requiring both the new and prior names stay on the registry, preventing offenders from hiding behind a new identity.

Big picture view:

This comes during Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the opening of the "What Were You Wearing?" exhibit at Phoenix City Hall.

"Sexual violence is a radically underreported crime because survivors may not feel like they are going to be believed because of questions like that—Why were you there? Who were you with? What were you wearing? And so often times people will jump to conclusions that a victim is to blame for what happened to them," said Angela Rose, New Life Center Chief Programs Officer.

Why you should care:

The exhibit aims to challenge the toxic culture of victim blaming.

Rose added, "Why are we asking survivors what they were wearing when really we should be asking offenders why did you do that?"

Both the exhibit and the new law are working to ensure the burden of accountability rests exactly where it belongs.

What's next:

The exhibit will be up at City Hall through April 24.

To read the bill in its entirety, click here.