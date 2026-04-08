Phoenix freestyle rapper uses performances to connect with community

The Brief Ray Wimley, known as "The Freestyle Savant," has become a staple at Phoenix Suns games and First Friday events through his improvisational rapping. A father of five, Wimley turned to street performing in 2014 after losing his job to provide for his family and connect with the community. Wimley aims to use his "spur of the moment" performances to make people feel seen and eventually transition to performing inside major venues.



Anyone who's been to a Suns home game or a First Friday event may have come across a man freestyling. But it's the way he interacts with the crowds, and the inspiration behind his performances that makes him special.

"The Freestyle Savant":

Ray Wimley is a man with a dream to inspire people through his freestyle raps, finding anything inspiring about the people who walk by, and creating a moment of connection that helps people feel seen.

"I always had a passion for music, freestyling— it was an epiphany. One day I was with my homies at this house and I questioned if I could get paid off it," Wimley said. "I had lost my job around 2014, my daughter was on the way and my wife had some money saved up. That was the opportunity for me to transition."

Local perspective:

Now a father of five, Wimley has become a staple at Phoenix events— known for freestyling about people as they pass by.

"I know my energy is very friendly, family-oriented, so I like to be around moms and dads and kids— high energy, so I like baseball, basketball games, First Friday," Wimley said.

His raps come at the spur of the moment, inspired by the people around him.

"I'm really big on making people smile man, I like being outside and connecting with folks and just like having a rapport with them in that minute, even if it's for a second, so originally, I do it because it's a service," Wimley said. "I know people got a lot going on, they got all types of things in they personal life so the moment if they get a chance to interact with me, I can say something and make them feel good about themselves."

Dig deeper:

Wimley gives people the chance to give a word that inspires them, and makes a freestyle on the spot.

"I wanna be a consistent example for anyone and let them know that regardless of where you are positioned in life, you can make something out of nothing," Wimley said.

What's next:

His dream is to one day perform inside the stadium, but for now, he's just making the most of this ride.