Cruise Croatia looking to hire an official ‘taste tester’ to drink wine and review 7-night cruise

Cruise Croatia is currently looking for someone interested in getting paid to sail the Croatian coastline while drinking wine and eating delicious food.

If this doesn’t sound like too stressful of a job for you, then the company is ready to hire you as their new “taste tester” where you’ll be responsible for testing out a brand-new gourmet cruise while trying all the food and wine your heart desires, giving important feedback.

The job pays 500 euros along with a seven-night complimentary food and wine cruise which departs Oct. 10, 2020 with full tour inclusions provided free of charge.

RELATED: Clothing brand Prana to give someone $100K to quit their day job

Some of the travel destinations include the medieval city of Split, the ancient walled city of Dubrovnik and the awe-inspiring Dalmation Islands.

If the Adriatic Sea town of Dubrovnik looks familiar to you, it may be because the popular HBO series “Game of Thrones“ shot several key scenes there, and was the main filming location in Croatia for King’s Landing.

Panoramic view over Dubrovnik, Croatia.

Advertisement

“Many people choose Croatia because of its fabulous island-hopping opportunities and magnificent oceanic views,” said the company.

RELATED: One ‘Friends' superfan could earn $1,000 just to binge 25 hours of hit show

Don’t think you have the necessary experience to apply? A wine expert and cruise director will provide on-board wine lectures. Cruise Croatia isn’t looking for someone with previous or relevant experience, just someone that has a passion for wine, food, and travel.

RELATED: Company seeks person to live on yachts and review them for $1,300 a week

To apply for the opportunity of a lifetime, you’ll need to fill out an entry form starting Aug. 14, describing why you think you would be the best fit for the job. Applications close on Sept. 4, 2019.