Clothing brand Prana to give someone $100K to quit their day job

Do you ever find yourself daydreaming about quitting your 9-to-5 to make room for that thing that you’re really passionate about? The sustainable clothing brand, Prana, wants to make that dream a reality for one lucky person.

Prana announced the launch of their Dream Job Promotion Thursday, opening up the application process to any who aspire to ditch their desk and pursue passion instead, and the brand is offering $100,000 to get that person up and running for a year.

“The goal of this promotion is to spread our Clothing for Positive Change philosophy,” said Jeff Haack, VP of Global Marketing for Prana. “By asking the question, ‘how can prAna help you affect positive change in your life’, we are giving our audience a means to share their stories about what positive change looks like for them.”

Prana’s Clothing for Positive Change movement encourages consumers to consider where the products they buy hail from, urging, “Start asking questions about your clothes in the same way you ask about the food you eat, and you can help fundamentally change the way clothing is made.”

French Alps. Mont-Blanc massif. Woman doing yoya meditation on mountain. Saint-Gervais, France. (Godong/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The brand pursues a range of sustainability initiatives in its production processes, including sourcing organic cotton and recycled wool, only using down feathers that are Responsible Down Certified, maintaining high standards of upstream chemical management to responsibly deal with harmful chemicals before they end up in the air or waterways and producing clothing that is Fair Trade Certified.

Those interested in applying will need to submit a 1-3 minute video that details both current job and intended dream job. The more original and inspiring, the better, “so let your personality shine,” the application says.

Advertisement

A panel of Prana representatives will select the finalist, who will then be asked to quit their job and start documenting their journey.

“At prAna, we know from experience that personal growth often lies outside your comfort zone,” the Dream Job Promotion page reads. “And sometimes, all you need is a friendly nudge to help you make that leap.”