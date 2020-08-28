Culture Conversations: Special edition addresses Jacob Blake shooting, social justice in sports, RNC

In a week of protests and national outrage that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake, FOX 11 hosted a special edition of its digital program, Culture Conversations, featuring two radio hosts.

Blake was shot by city police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin and as a result of the shooting, he was left paralyzed.

This week’s episode features Dominique DiPrima of The Front Page on KJLH Radio and Real 92.3’s DJ Hed.

Dominique DiPrima: A broadcaster, producer, and activist, Dominique DiPrima has hosted “The Front Page” on Radio Free 102.3 KJLH since 2005. An Emmy, Gracie, and Parents' Choice Award winner, DiPrima was also named "Pioneer Woman of the Year" by LA City Hall in 2017.

Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

Advertisement

DJ Hed: A deejay mixer on Real 92.3, DJ Hed has toured with the likes of Lil Wayne and Kendrick Lamar.

Follow him on Instagram and Twitter.

In addition to discussion focused on the latest developments in the Blake shooting, this episode also addresses professional athletes using their platform in the fight against racial injustice, police reform, Friday’s March on Washington and the Republican National Convention.

When footage of Blake began emerging on social media, DJ Hed confessed he wasn’t surprised it happened.

The latest shooting that has garnered national attention comes just three months after George Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

“I guess it’s become normalized and that’s pretty sad to say as a Black man,” DJ Hed said. He also mentioned the trauma Blake’s son endured as a result of witnessing the shooting.

According to Blake’s family, he is now handcuffed to a hospital bed and continues to get treatment for the injuries he sustained in the shooting.

“It’s insane. I mean, this guy is paralyzed. Seven shots to the back…where is he going?,” DiPrima asked. "I won’t allow myself to be desensitized," and added that she refuses to watch the videos of the encounter.

After the shooting, Kenosha erupted in protests.

On Tuesday night, authorities said 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse opened fire on protesters. Two people were killed and a third person was wounded.

Rittenhouse made his first court appearance Friday. The teen faces five felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless homicide. His extradition hearing was postponed to Sept. 25 by an Illinois judge.



RELATED:

• Thousands expected at March on Washington commemorations amid revived racial tensions

• Father of Jacob Blake says son is paralyzed from waist down after shooting in Kenosha

• Los Angeles Chargers postpone practice in response to Jacob Blake shooting

• Report: NBA players agree to resume playoffs after protest against racial injustice

• Dodgers, Giants game postponed in wake of police shooting of Jacob Blake

Watch more episodes of Culture Conversations

Mimi Brown: Culture Conversations is hosted by Mimi Brown. She is a Segment Producer for Good Day LA and has also worked for NBC News, US Weekly, and ABC News. Brown earned her Bachelor's degree from Howard University and also holds a Master's degree from American University. You can follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

To contact us about this program, email us at cultureconversations@foxtv.com. Follow the conversation on social media #cultureconversations.