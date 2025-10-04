Custom motorcycle auction to support veterans in need

The Brief A custom-made motorcycle is being auctioned off by Barrett-Jackson before their upcoming event. The auction proceeds will benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which supports veterans, Gold Star families, and first responders. The bike honors firefighter Stephen Siller, who died on 9/11 after running through the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel to the World Trade Center.



Before Barrett-Jackson rolls into town, they're auctioning off a custom-made motorcycle.

Why you should care:

The money raised will help veterans in need, in honor of a firefighter who died on 9/11.

This motorcycle made its way all the way from New York City to Harley-Davidson in Scottsdale for the special cause.

"It just seemed really appropriate to drop it off," said Craig Jackson.

The bike, designed and built by Paul Cox and The Mohawk Group, is now going to be auctioned off for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Jackson said the foundation helps veterans in many ways, along with gold star families and first officers.

The backstory:

The non-profit was created in honor of firefighter Stephen Siller, who died on 9/11 running through the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel to the World Trade Center.

"This bike was in New York leading over 30,000 people into the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel, recreating a firefighter in 9/11 who lost his life," said Michael Faherty, Senior Marketing Manager for Tunnel to Towers. "It represents Stephen's commitment to service."

What they're saying:

CEO of Barrett-Jackson, Craig Jackson, said giving back to the community has always been important to him and his family, and they're excited the money from this bike will help veterans in need.

"It's how we started. I grew up in it. My parents felt part of the community when they moved here," Jackson said. "From the first car show on, it's been raising money for the local community."

"It's a beautiful bike. I've been fortunate enough to see it from the beginning concept to today. I'm really grateful," Faherty said. "It represents America's spirit and Tunnel to Towers' mission for those who sacrificed for us and [I'm] excited to see how this is going to help."