DA: Ex-officer out on bond for death of Rayshard Brooks on vacation in Florida

article

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office is asking a judge to revoke the bond for a former Atlanta police officer charged in the deadly shooting of Rayshard Brooks after prosecutors said he went out of state on a vacation.

Garrett Rolfe was granted a $500,000 bond on June 29 under certain conditions. Among those conditions was Rolfe was required to wear an ankle monitor, surrender his passport, and would be subject to a curfew.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said Rolfe left for vacation on Aug. 2. As part of the motion filed to revoke his bond filed on Tuesday, the DA released records showing the company tracking Rolfe's ankle monitors showed him in Daytona Beach.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

In a motion, Howard argued that Rolfe should only “leave home for medical, legal, or work-related obligations” as stipulated in the bond restrictions.

In a letter sent by Rolfe’s lawyers to the DA, which also included as evidence in the motion, they argued the judge’s orders do not specifically exclude out-of-state travel.

Advertisement

Rayshard Brooks, 27 (Photo: Family).

Rolfe faces 11 charges, including felony murder and multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks. The felony murder charge against Rolfe, 27, carries life in prison or the death penalty if prosecutors decide to seek it.

Brooks, 27, was shot and killed the night of June 12 at a Wendy's restaurant along University Avenue in southeast Atlanta. The officers were called over complaints of a car blocking the restaurant’s drive-thru lane.

FULL COVERAGE ON THE DEATH OF RAYSHARD BROOKS

Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. announces 11 charges against former Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A struggle ensued between Brooks and the officers when they attempted to handcuff him, dashcam video showed. In the struggle, Brooks grabbed a Taser and ran, firing it at the officer, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said. Shots were fired at Brooks as he was running away, which were captured by a surveillance camera at the Wendy's.

An autopsy revealed he was shot twice in the back.

Rolfe’s lawyers said he feared for his and others’ safety and was justified in shooting Brooks. Rolfe opened fire after hearing a sound “like a gunshot and saw a flash in front of him,” apparently from the Taser.

Officer Devin Brosnan faces charges in connection to the shooting death of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks (Fulton County Sheriff's Office).

Officer Devin Brosnan, 26, was also charged in the incident. He is facing a charge of aggravated assault and two counts of violating his oath of office.

There is no word on when a hearing on the DA’s motion to revoke bond will be held.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.