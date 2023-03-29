Expand / Collapse search
Dairy Queen Blizzard for 85 cents? Here’s how to get one

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX TV Stations

Ice cream for breakfast: How a blizzard inspired a beloved holiday

A 1966 blizzard in Rochester, NY led one fun-loving mother to invent a new holiday: Ice Cream for Breakfast Day. (Credit: FOX Weather)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - Calling all ice cream lovers: Dairy Queen is giving customers the chance to get their hands on a Dairy Queen Blizzard for just 85 cents.

To celebrate the year of 1985 when the popular treat was introduced, a Dairy Queen spokesperson confirmed that fans will be able to enjoy a Blizzard treat for only 85 cents between April 10-23. 

The deal will only be available through the Minnesota-based ice cream chain’s mobile app.

Dairy Queen also announced that the S’mores Blizzard Treat, along with other treats, will return to its summer menu beginning today.  

A S'mores flavored blizzard is seen at a Dairy Queen, the first to open in Manhattan, on May 29, 2014 in New York City. There are more than 6,300 Dairy Queens in the U.S. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

  • New! Peanut Butter Puppy Chow Blizzard Treat: Crispy peanut butter puppy chow pieces, peanut butter and choco chunks blended with world-famous DQ vanilla soft-serve.  
  • New! OREO Brookie Blizzard Treat: OREO cookie pieces and brookie pieces (brownie and cookie) blended with world-famous DQ vanilla soft-serve.  
  • S’mores (It’s back!) Blizzard Treat: Marshmallow filled chocolates and graham blended with world-famous DQ soft serve.​  
  • Cotton Candy (It’s back!) Blizzard Treat: Cotton candy sprinkles blended with world-famous DQ vanilla soft-serve.  
  • Choco Dipped Strawberry (It’s back!) Blizzard Treat: Strawberry and choco chunks blended with world-famous DQ soft serve. 

Dairy Queen is no stranger to deals. Last week, the company kicked off the spring season with free cone day. Visitors were able to get a free vanilla cone to celebrate the occasion.

McDonald’s reveals Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry

Earlier this week, McDonald’s also announced a new addition to their dessert lineup: the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry

Picture of Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry (Credit: McDonald's, Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

According to a McDonald’s spokesperson, the new McFlurry will feature creamy vanilla soft serve ice cream mixed with strawberry-flavored clusters and buttery shortbread cookies. 

RELATED: McDonald’s to release Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry in US

The dessert item will be available on menus at participating U.S. fast food restaurants nationwide starting April 12, for a limited time.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.